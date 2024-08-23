5 takeaways from Kamala Harris’ historic acceptance speech

History was made Thursday night when Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination, the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to do so.

Those historic firsts can be opportunities, and they can be challenges. Harris is not someone known for delivering big speeches, and the public’s views of her are still forming. She got the nomination, after all, without running in a primary, the first to do so in many decades.

“We must be worthy of this moment,” Harris said.

Was she? Here are five takeaways from her acceptance speech and Democrats’ convention:

1. Harris introduced herself to America.

This was, by far, the most important speech of Harris’ political career, and it was in front of the biggest audience she’s ever spoken to — not the crowd of thousands in person in the audience, but the crowd of millions watching at home and those taking it in in the coming days.

She had to connect with those who are either undecided about her or those on her side but not sold on voting. She tried to do that by inverting what former President Donald Trump does in othering certain groups of people. She tried to make her story — one of a child of immigrants from India and Jamaica — a typical and relatable American one. She’s the child of divorce, brought up working class, raised by a mother who dreamed big and taught her daughters to dream big, but also stressed critical all-American values — work hard, don’t complain and “do something,” a nice rhetorical coda to former first lady Michelle Obama’s speech two nights ago.

Overall, Harris sounded in control, shared her values, told the country where she comes from and where she wants to take it, while also contrasting herself with Trump.

2. She and Democrats inverted a lot of Republican messaging.

Harris and Democrats flipped the script in this convention on a lot of GOP attacks against them. They appealed to “common sense,” a small-c conservative value, reclaimed who and what qualifies as blue collar, stood up for veterans and redefined “freedom.”

Instead of a “radical” California liberal, Harris painted herself as a regular, blue-collar kid, who understands the needs of people and the value of hard work and discipline.

Democrats, instead of coming across as unpatriotic and unhappy with America, enthusiastically spoke of campaigning with “joy” and flooded the United Center in Chicago with flags. They had Republicans like former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., attest to their patriotism and decency, and they brought veterans to the forefront on the stage and in speeches.

“I will always honor and never disparage their service and their sacrifice,” Harris said.

Democrats haven’t always been good at commanding the message in presidential campaigns, but — so far — since Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have come on the scene, they are doing that, starting with making their opponents seem “weird” and taking it further with this convention.

And it’s all been in service of trying to reach out to the middle.

3. Harris showed she was disciplined.

One of the most important jobs of a candidate in a presidential acceptance speech is to allow people to actually visualize him or her as president.

That’s especially true for someone who hasn’t had much a lot of time in front of the voters.

Agree or not with the direction Harris wants to take the country, she did that Thursday night. She looked the part, stuck to the script, didn’t ramble or meander, and mostly stuck to the facts. She laid out a vision for the future of the country, one that stands in stark contrast to what Trump wants to do.

If, with her discipline, Harris was trying to reassure Americans that she can handle the presidency, it also had to give Democrats confidence in the kind of candidate she will be for the remaining 74 days.

And she did it all without dwelling on her gender, race or ethnic identity.

4. She tried to stake a claim to the “change” mantle?

Harris has provided Democrats with enthusiasm they didn’t have before President Biden dropped out, and part of that comes from the change Harris brings. Another challenge for her Thursday night was to show she could grab firm hold of the change mantle. Change, after all, is one of the strongest motivators in politics.

Harris showed not only is she change from Trump, someone who has now been running or serving as president for almost a decade, but also from Biden. That was evident by the very different speeches they delivered this week. Biden’s was darker and more focused on defending democracy (as well as his achievements in office).

In fact, Biden mentioned democracy 10 times in his speech. Harris mentioned it, but only twice .

“Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” Harris said, “a chance to chart a new way forward, not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”

Another way she showed her difference with Biden was in how she spoke about Gaza. She said she would “always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself.” But, she added, “At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives, lost; desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.”

And she pledged that she and President Biden “are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.”

It’s a different tone than the country has heard on this from the president in the past year.

That Harris might be the “change” candidate in this election is an ironic and somewhat astounding thing for a sitting vice president to pull off.

5. Democrats are walking away thrilled with how the week went, but this is still a very close race.

The week was well produced; the campaign pulled off a high-wire act seamlessly marrying the convention with a packed Harris-Walz rally in Milwaukee at the very arena where the Republican National Convention was held; and it had big stars.

But most importantly, it showcased and introduced Harris in the best light possible. And all of that has Democrats over the moon.

Still, for what a solid rollout Harris has had and all her momentum, this remains a very close race. That’s why several Democrats this week urged the crowd against irrational exuberance and reminded onlookers of the work that still needs to be done.

“Yes, Kamala and Tim are doing great now,” Michelle Obama said. “We’re loving it. They are packing arenas across the country. Folks are energized. We are feeling good. But remember, there are still so many people who are desperate for a different outcome.”

There is no doubt about that.

Copyright 2024 NPR