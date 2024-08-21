The DNC roll call featured a musical salute to each state. Here's what your state chose

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

DJ Cassidy and the Democrats played special tracks for each state and territory during Tuesday night's roll call.

WATCH: The full Democratic National Convention celebratory roll call

But what song — or songs, in some cases — repped your state? We found them all so you don't have to. Better yet, we offer some reasons behind the choices.

Alabama: Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

While Lynyrd Skynyrd's ode to Alabama might seem like an obvious choice, the band was formed in Jacksonville, Fla.

Alaska: Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

The rock band is from Wasilla, Alaska, where two of its members met in high school and began playing music together.

American Samoa: Edge of Glory - Lady Gaga

The song choice is a tongue-in-cheek nod to the territory's position as the southernmost territory in the United States.

Arizona: Edge of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks, known for both her solo career and her work in the band Fleetwood Mac, is from Phoenix.

Arkansas: Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac

Speaking of Nicks, her band's track "Don't Stop" became the official song of Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, with the band even uniting to perform at the former president's first inaugural ball. Clinton is famously from Hope, Arkansas, and served as the state's governor from 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1992.

AFP/Getty Images / AFP / AFP President Bill Clinton (left) shakes hands with Michael Jackson (center) as Stevie Nicks sings during inauguration festivities in Landover, Md.

California: The Next Episode - Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg,

California Love - Tupac Shakur, featuring Dr. Dre, Alright - Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Nearly all of the above artists are legendary California musicians, with Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar born in Compton, and Snoop Dog born in Long Beach. Only Tupac does not count himself among the native Californians, having been born in New York City.

Colorado: September - Earth, Wind & Fire

Philip James Bailey, one of two lead singers of Earth, Wind & Fire, was born in Denver. What's more, he turned to Denver East High School friends Larry Dunn and Andrew Woolfolk to shore up the band after some original members left, according to the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

Connecticut: Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours) - Stevie Wonder

It’s “kind of a perfect campaign song,” as Chris Willman, the chief music critic at Variety, notes on Morning Edition. Wonder is from Michigan, but that didn’t stop Barack Obama from making “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” a hallmark of his two presidential campaigns.

Delaware: Higher Love - Kygo & Whitney Houston

Higher Love has been a staple of President Biden's campaign, with the track playing at the end of his 2020 acceptance speech.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP President Biden holds up his fist after delivering remarks in 2020 in Wilmington, Del., after being declared the winners of the presidential election.

Democrats abroad: Love Train - The O'Jays

Trains? Travel? Abroad? Sure, why not.

Washington, D.C.: Let Me Clear My Throat - DJ Kool

The legendary rapper was born and raised in our nation's capital.

Florida: I Won't Back Down - Tom Petty

Tom Petty was born in Gainesville, Florida. His “American Girl” was also used by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Georgia: Turn Down For What - DJ Snake and Lil Jon

Lil Jon made a surprise convention appearance to express his support for Kamala Harris. The rapper is from Atlanta, while DJ Snake, his counterpart on the track, is from Paris.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Rapper Lil Jon (right) performs with the Georgia delegation during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Tuesday in Chicago.

Guam: Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

The summer hit, which has over a billion streams on Spotify, is one of several songs that may have been chosen simply for their mass appeal — and understandably so. In June, Carpenter became the first artist since The Beatles to have two songs debut within the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hawai’i: 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

R&B and funk musician Mars is from Honolulu, Hawai'i.

Idaho: Private Idaho - The B-52's

"Private Idaho" was a single off the Georgia band's second album, though they didn't play a show in the state of Idaho until 2011.

Illinois: Sirius - The Alan Parsons Project

"Sirius" was the walk-on music for Chicago's NBA team, the Bulls.

Indiana - Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough - Michael Jackson

Jackson was born in Gary, Ind. — the eighth of 10 children.

Iowa: Celebration - Kool & The Gang

A classic party anthem, Kool & The Gang actually hail from New Jersey. Meanwhile, Iowa passed on their hometown heroes of the band Slipknot.

Kansas: Carry On Wayward Son - Kansas

The band Kansas was formed in the state in 1973, hailing from its capital city of Topeka.

Kentucky: First Class - Jack Harlow

Rapper and singer Harlow was born in Louisville, Ky., and raised in Shelbyville.

Louisiana: All I Do Is Win - DJ Khaled

Rapper and producer DJ Khaled is from New Orleans.

Maine: Shut Up and Dance - WALK THE MOON

It’s a universally-adored pop hit, even if the state did borrow it from a Cincinnati, Ohio, band.

Maryland: Respect - Aretha Franklin

Using an anthem by the queen of soul — with roots in Tennessee and Michigan — is the only reason we can think of to pass on Billie Holiday, Toni Braxton and David Byrne, who are among other talent with Maryland ties.

Massachusetts: I’m Shipping Up to Boston - Dropkick Murphys

The American Celtic band was formed in Quincy, Mass. The song itself describes a sailor with a missing leg, who is going to Boston in search of a wooden prosthetic.

Michigan: Lose Yourself - Eminem

The rapper famously grew up in Detroit and his 2002 movie 8 Mile is set in the Motor City.

Minnesota: Kiss - Prince & The Revolution, 1999 - Prince & The Revolution

The celebrated musician was born in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1958. The singer also died in his home state in Paisley Park in 2016 at the age of 57.

Mississippi: Twistin' the Night Away - Sam Cooke

One of the most influential soul singers of all time, Cooke was born in Clarksdale, Miss.

Missouri: Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan

The 26-year-old from Willard, Mo., has found herself on a meteoric rise to stardom following the release of her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Montana: American Woman - Lenny Kravitz

Several of the songs remaining in the DNC roll call playlist veer towards simply keeping the party going, with no obvious ties between the tracks and their assigned states. But these hits are on-brand for a party building momentum around the goal of putting a woman in the White House.

Nebraska: Firework - Katy Perry

Fireworks evoke the classic American pageantry of the fourth of July. Weirdly, this pick makes sense, though we've been unable to find any relationship between pop star Perry and the state of Nebraska.

Nevada: Mr. Brightside - The Killers

The rock band formed in Las Vegas in 2001 by Brandon Flowers and Dave Keuning.

New Hampshire: Don’t Stop Believin' - Journey

A classic "keep on truckin'" anthem for a party dead set on reinvigorating its voting base.

New Jersey: Born in the U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen

"The Boss" is famously from Long Branch, N.J.

New Mexico: Confident - Demi Lovato

The singer-songwriter was born in Albuquerque, N.M.

New York: Empire State of Mind - Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys

The song serves as an ode to New York City by the two artists, who are from Brooklyn and Manhattan respectively.

North Carolina: Raise Up - Petey Pablo

The rapper and record producer is from Greenville, N.C.

North Dakota: Girl on Fire - Alicia Keys

Another feminist anthem on the strength and resilience of women. This tracks.

Northern Mariana Islands: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Harris is climbing the metaphorical mountain — and breaking glass ceilings, as Hillary Clinton reminded us on Night 1.

Ohio: Green Light - John Legend featuring André 3000

Legend was born in Springfield, Ohio, while André 3000 hails from Atlanta.

Oklahoma: Garth Brooks - Ain't Goin' Down ('til the Sun Comes Up)

Country singer Brooks is from Tulsa.

Oregon: Float On - Modest Mouse

The rock band was formed in Issaquah, Wash., in 1993, but is now based in Portland, Ore.

Pennsylvania: Motownphilly - Boyz II Men, Black and Yellow - Wiz Khalifa

Vocal group Boyz II Men is from Philadelphia, with the music video for "Motownphilly" filmed across locations in their home city. Wiz Khalifa's "Black and Yellow" is about growing up in Pittsburgh, Pa. The colors represent that city's NFL team, the Steelers.

During their 2011 Super Bowl match-up against the Green Bay Packers, the team used the track as their fight song, while their opponents used a remix, "Green and Yellow," as their own.

Puerto Rico: Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

Both Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee hail from San Juan, Puerto Rico. A remix of the hit track featuring Justin Bieber was released in 2017.

Rhode Island: Shake it Off - Taylor Swift

Swift owns the single most expensive home in the state of Rhode Island — an entire estate called High Watch, which she purchased in 2013.

South Carolina: Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine - James Brown

James Brown was born on May 3, 1933, in Barnswell, S.C.

South Dakota: What I Like About You - The Romantics

I guess South Dakota is stoked about their candidate, who's saying "all the things that I wanna hear."

Tennessee: 9 to 5 - Dolly Parton

Country music star Dolly Parton was born in Pittman Center, Tenn., and currently lives just outside of Nashville. Her Dollywood theme park and resorts are located in Pigeon Forge.

Texas: TEXAS HOLD EM' - Beyoncé

This one's a little self-explanatory.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in April.

Utah: Animal - Neon Trees

The rock band formed in Provo, Utah, in 2005.

Vermont: Stick Season - Noah Kahan

The 27-year-old is from Strafford, Vt.

Virgin Islands: VI to the Bone - Mic Love

The rapper hails from the Virgin Islands.

Virginia: The Way I Are - Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson and D.O.E.

Timbaland is from Norfolk, Va., while Keri Hilson is from Decatur, Georgia, and D.O.E. is from New York.

Washington: Can’t Hold Us - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

The rapper is from Kent, Wash., while Ryan Lewis is from Spokane.

West Virginia: Take Me Home, Country Roads - John Denver

While Denver is from New Mexico, his hit song describes the natural beauty of West Virginia, including the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah River.

Wisconsin: Jump Around - House of Pain

The 1992 hit is played at University of Wisconsin home football games as students and fans jump and cheer, becoming synonymous with the state's flagship university.

Wyoming: I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas

A classic party hit to close out the roll call, while also reiterating that the party is fully standing behind their recently-appointed candidate. Seems like they've got a good feeling about her.

