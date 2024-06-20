Leaders of Russia and North Korea sign pact -- indicating a deeper cooperation
Russia and North Korea have signed a new treaty upgrading their relationship and pledging military assistance in case either one is attacked.
Copyright 2024 NPR
We are on a mission to create a more informed community. WXXI is a non-profit, member funded news organization. Please support the fact-based journalism you trust by making a gift now.
Russia and North Korea have signed a new treaty upgrading their relationship and pledging military assistance in case either one is attacked.
Copyright 2024 NPR