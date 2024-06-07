© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Washington Post' publisher tried to kill a story about him. It wasn’t the first time

By David Folkenflik
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:53 AM EDT

The Post's new CEO Will Lewis tried to stop the paper from publishing a story about allegations he faces in Britain. It wasn't the first time he's attempted to head off unwanted coverage. I know, because he tried to do that to me in December.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Corrected: June 6, 2024 at 1:05 PM EDT
A previous version of this story incorrectly applied a statement from Washington Post Publisher Will Lewis to the wrong element of his story. Through a spokesperson, Lewis denied he had pressured the paper’s then-executive editor not to allow its reporters cover a story that could have been damaging to him.


Tags
NPR News NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik