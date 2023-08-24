Minnesota teenager reeled in more than he bargained for on a fishing trip

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A teenager in Minnesota reeled in more than he bargained for on a fishing trip this summer. Trying to catch some walleye, Connor Halsa instead hooked a wallet. Inside - $2,000 in cash. Connor used a business card to contact the rightful owner, Iowa farmer Jim Denney. And when Denney drove to Minnesota to collect it, Connor turned down his offer of a reward. Jim says he'd take Connor as a grandson any day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

