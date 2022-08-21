Arkansas officers were suspended after video on social media shows a police beating

Three law enforcement officers in Crawford County, Arkansas, have been placed on leave after a video shared on social media shows them beating and restraining a man in a parking lot.

In the video, a law enforcement officer repeatedly and brutally punches the man and slams his head against the cement ground several times. Another officer is seen kicking the man's lower body repeatedly while a third officer is seen holding the man down.

Two of the officers are deputies with the Crawford County sheriff's office and the third is an officer with the city of Mulberry Police Department, law enforcement confirmed.

Crawford County Sheriff James Damante is requesting that the Arkansas State Police investigate the incident.

"In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation," Damante said in a statement posted to Facebook. "I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter."

In a separate statement from Mulberry Police, the department confirmed that the incident captured on video involved one of its officers, who it said has since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation.

"The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions," officials said in the Facebook post. "We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation."

Law enforcement did not confirm when or where the incident occurred, but local media report it happened Sunday at a convenience store in Mulberry.

A user named Naomi Johnson uploaded a video of the incident to TikTok that she also shared on Twitter, and said: "my sister witnessed this today." Johnson's video appeared to have been removed from TikTok on Sunday evening.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.