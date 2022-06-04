Cheeses delivered in 9 states are recalled because of potential listeria

Paris Brothers, a specialty foods company based in Kansas City, Mo., is recalling several cheese products because they could have been contaminated with listeria.

No illnesses have been reported, but listeria can cause serious, even fatal infections, among frail people and young children.

The voluntary recall covers eight products that were produced May 4-6. The affected products carry these lot codes: 05042022, 05052022 and 05062022.

Here are the affected products:

• Cottonwood River Cheddar

• D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

• Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

• Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Colby Jack

• Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

• Cervasi Pecorino Romano

These products were delivered for distribution in nine states: Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mississippi and Florida. You can see where the products were distributed here.

In healthy people, listeria infections can cause short-term symptoms, such as severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

