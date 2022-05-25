Survivors of Parkland and Columbine shootings share their outrage over Uvalde tragedy

The tragedies at their schools happened decades apart, but two survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Columbine High School shootings were united Tuesday in their outrage.

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Fla. high school shooting and Craig Nason, a survivor of the 1999 Columbine massacre, took to Twitter following news of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Both shared their disgust of how, even years after shootings at their schools, no changes have been made to address mass gun violence in America.

Craig Nason was a student of Columbine, where 12 students and one teacher were killed by two gunmen. It was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Nason, who now has a college-age son, tweeted, "This is America. There is no end in sight for the steady cadence of mass gun violence we seem unwilling to ever address. A reality my peers could not have imagined on our worst day in April 1999."

This year alone, there have been 27 school shootings in the U.S., according to Education Week data.

And this comes just 10 days after a shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., that took the lives of 10 people.

A single gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at Hogg's school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, almost 20 years later.

He tweeted, "We need to do something. We know what we disagree on we need to focus on what we can and do it even if small. No more debate or thoughts and prayers. We need bipartisan action."

Hogg helped organize March For Our Lives, a rally to demand gun control legislation after the shooting at his school.

He followed up with his tweet writing cryptically, "We will do something. Stay tuned. I need to make some calls."

