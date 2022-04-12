Photos: Kyiv suburbs continue to recover bodies after Russia's occupation ends

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.

A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. continues to see signs of Russian forces moving into eastern Ukraine for what is expected to be a large-scale offensive in the coming days.

This includes Russian command-and-control elements, support battalions, infantry and helicopters moving into the country's Donbas region, just across from its border with Russia.

Over the last couple of weeks, Russia withdrew forces from around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, retreating north into neighboring Belarus. Those forces are now moving to the east of Ukraine.

Here is what it looks like on the ground:

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> People arrive at the central train station in Lviv, in western Ukraine, from Pokrovsk, in the east.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> Abraham Jacob reads from the Torah during a prayer service at the Beis Aharon V'Yisrael Synagogue in Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 10:</strong> The door of a church in the town of Makarov, in the Kyiv Oblast, is damaged from shrapnel following a Russian attack in the previous weeks.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 10:</strong> People receive food from a church in the town of Borodyanka, about 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 11:</strong> Firefighters clear debris and search for bodies under the rubble of a building after receiving reports of a smell emerging from the area, hit weeks ago by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers fire assault rifles from a trench on the front line with Russian troops in the Lugansk Oblast.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 10:</strong> Cars drive near a bridge damaged by a Russian attack in recent weeks in the town of Makarov, in the Kyiv Oblast.

Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>April 11:</strong> Officials exhume from mass graves the bodies of civilians who died in Russian attacks in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine.