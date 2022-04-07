Kinder Eggs and other chocolates are recalled due to a salmonella outbreak in Europe

Several Kinder chocolate products, including the popular Kinder Eggs, are being recalled across Europe and Canada due to a salmonella outbreak across several European countries.

At least 134 cases have been reported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, mainly among children under 10 years old. The first case was identified in the United Kingdom in early January.

Canada has also announced a recall of Kinder products.

It was not immediately clear whether the recall involved products sold in the United States, and representatives from Ferrero, which owns Kinder, did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment.

Ferrero says it was able to track down the origin of the salmonella outbreak to a filter at the company's plant in Arlon, Belgium. The filter, at the outlet of two raw material tanks, has now been removed.

Ferrero says the presence of salmonella was detected on Dec. 15.

The recall applies to products manufactured in Belgium and, in addition to the Kinder Eggs, includes batches of Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schoko-Bons.

"We deeply regret this matter and would like to thank authorities for the ongoing collaboration and recommendations," Ferrero said. "We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care."

