MLB and players agree to a new labor contract, paving the way to a full 2022 season

By Jonathan Franklin
Published March 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST
San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative from Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on June 3, 2017, in San Diego. Players voted Thursday, March 10, 2022, to accept MLB's offer on new labor deal, paving way to end 99-day lockout and salvage 162-game season.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative from Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on June 3, 2017, in San Diego. Players voted Thursday, March 10, 2022, to accept MLB's offer on new labor deal, paving way to end 99-day lockout and salvage 162-game season.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement Thursday on a new collective bargaining agreement — paving the way for baseball's return on April 7.

The new collective bargaining agreement must be approved by both sides before it becomes official, according to MLB.com.

If that happens, the three-month lockout will be lifted and offseason training for players would resume. MLB spring training camps are expected to begin this Sunday.

Jonathan Franklin
Jonathan Franklin is a digital reporter on the News desk covering general assignment and breaking national news.
