Coppertone recalls 5 sunscreen sprays because of a cancer-causing chemical

Coppertone has issued a recall for five of its aerosol sunscreen products after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some batches.

The company says that daily exposure levels believed to be detected in the products likely would not cause "adverse health consequences" given modeling by regulatory agencies.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling certain lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen spray products," the company said in a statement.

As of Friday, Coppertone said it has not received any reports of "adverse events" associated with the products.

The recall involves 12 lots of Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kinds SPF 50, Pure & Simply Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50, travel-size Coppertone and Sport Spray SPF 50.

The Food and Drug Administration advised consumers to stop using the recalled products, which were made between Jan. 10, 2021, and Jun. 15, 2021.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen and, according to the American Cancer Society, is commonly found in the air in both urban and rural areas.

The levels in these areas are usually "very low."

Benzene can be inhaled or swallowed or absorbed through the skin. The FDA said that depending on the level and degree of exposure, it could result in an increased risk of cancers — including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, along with other blood disorders.

Coppertone's announcement follows Johnson & Johnson's recall of five products due to traces of benzene in some samples.

In July, Johnson & Johnson said consumers should stop using the affected products, which included solely Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products.

The recall covered all can sizes and SPF levels, which were distributed to stores nationwide.

