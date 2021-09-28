Thousands Of Pounds Of DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Have Been Recalled Over Allergy Concerns

It's not delivery, it's a recall. The frozen pizza brand known for its declarative slogan is recalling thousands of pounds of pies due to "misbranding and undeclared allergens," according to federal officials.

Nestlé USA Inc. is recalling some 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Sunday.

What the problem is

The FSIS says the frozen pepperoni pizza product carton may actually contain frozen three-meat pizza, which is made with textured soy protein — a known allergen that is not reflected in the label.

"People who are allergic to soy could have an allergic reaction and should not consume the product," Nestlé said in a statement.

The batch in question was produced on June 30 of this year and shipped to stores and distribution centers across the country. Nestlé was alerted to the problem after a consumer complained that a box labeled as pepperoni pizza actually contained a three-meat pizza.

What you should do about it

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of the pizzas, and the FSIS advises anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact their health care provider.

It's also asking consumers to check their freezers for these particular boxes, and either throw them out or return them to their place of purchase.

Here's what you should look for: A 26-oz. carton of "DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust," with the lot code 1181510721 and a "best buy" date of MAR2022 on the side of the package. The outside of the box looks like this.

Nestlé says no other DiGiorno products are impacted by the recall, and has apologized for any inconveniences it may have caused its consumers and retail customers.

