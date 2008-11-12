Danny Boyle, From 'Trainspotting' to 'Slumdog'

British director Danny Boyle's newest film, Slumdog Millionaire, tells the story of an orphan boy who gets a shot at glory on the Indian version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

The film, which was made in Mumbai, India's teeming commercial capital, won the Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award in September.

Boyle's other films include Trainspotting, 28 Days Later, Sunshine and Shallow Grave.

