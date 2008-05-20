© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Actor Michael Douglas Embraces Role as Advocate

Published May 20, 2008 at 11:33 AM EDT
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (center) and his wife, Yoo Soon-taek, pose with U.N. Messengers of Peace (from left) Michael Douglas, primatologist Jane Goodall, Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein of Jordan and writer Elie Wiesel.
Don Emmert
/
AFP/Getty Images
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (center) and his wife, Yoo Soon-taek, pose with U.N. Messengers of Peace (from left) Michael Douglas, primatologist Jane Goodall, Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein of Jordan and writer Elie Wiesel.
Actor Michael Douglas has worked for years advocating nuclear disarmament.
Francois Guillot / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Actor Michael Douglas has worked for years advocating nuclear disarmament.
Join the Discussion
/
/

Actor and producer Michael Douglas has used his celebrity status for years to call attention to nuclear disarmament and the global trade of small weapons. The two-time Academy Award winner visits Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to talk with lawmakers on behalf of the Ploughshares Fund, an organization that works to halt nuclear proliferation.

"The sight of the ruins left by the nuclear explosions in 1945 may seem a part of old history," Douglas said in an address to the United Nations. "Yet the fact is that the instruments of possible global annihilation ... many on high alert, remain a part of our contemporary history."

In 1998, Douglas was appointed by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan to be a United Nations Messenger of Peace — a title he shares with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, writer Elie Wiesel, primatologist Jane Goodall, and others. He serves on the board of directors for the Ploughshares Fund.

Douglas talks with host Neal Conan about how he has channeled his celebrity into advocacy work.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News