© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Art Theft: 'The Scream' Stolen, Again

By Neal Conan
Published August 24, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

Armed robbers have stolen one of the world's most famous paintings. The heist of "The Scream" is the latest in what Interpol calls the fourth largest criminal activity -- art theft. Join NPR's Neal Conan for an update on the missing painting and a look inside a multibillion-dollar field of crime.

Guests:

Rolleiv Solholm, chief editor of the Norway Post

Julian Radcliffe, chairman of Art Loss Register

Tony Russell, involved in recovery of "The Scream" in 1994 theft. Head of operations for Art Recovery Limited, part of the James Mintz Group.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Neal Conan
Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.