A small new surveillance aircraft, the Silver Fox, will soon be deployed in Iraq to provide a convenient overview of the field. The craft, weighing around 22 pounds, can be launched by catapult or by hand. The Navy plans to ship the drones, costing $50,000 each, to Marines next month. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and Capt. John Hobday of the Office of Naval Research.

