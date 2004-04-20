© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Panel: Create Federal Ocean Agency

By Christopher Joyce
Published April 20, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

The U.S. Commission on Ocean Policy recommends the creation of a national council to oversee coastal concerns ranging from fisheries management to onshore sources of pollution.

The commission, a bipartisan panel appointed by Congress, cited the need to manage and protect natural resources in the ocean waters that surround U.S. properties, from Guam to Alaska and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It proposes using some of the $5 billion the United States receives annually for offshore oil and gas drilling to establish conservation and historic-preservation programs.

The recent study is the most extensive to be undertaken since 1969; the results of that review helped create NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The panel's findings call for the new cabinet-level body to be part of the executive branch. NPR's Christopher Joyce reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Christopher Joyce
Christopher Joyce is a correspondent on the science desk at NPR. His stories can be heard on all of NPR's news programs, including NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Christopher Joyce