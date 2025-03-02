Oscars 2025: The complete list of winners

Updated March 02, 2025 at 20:23 PM ET

The 97th Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. The ceremony is airing on ABC and streaming on Hulu. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the Oscars are taking place in the aftermath of devastating Los Angeles wildfires. You can catch up on our red carpet coverage here.

Below is the full list of 2025 Academy Award nominees. We'll be marking winners in bold throughout the night.

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

WINNER: The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

A Different Man, Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez, Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Nosferatu, David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

Wicked, Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

WINNER: Conclave, Screenplay by Peter Straughan

A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Emilia Pérez, Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing, Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield

Writing (Original Screenplay)

WINNER: Anora, Written by Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat

September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

Achievement in costume design

WINNER: Wicked

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Best animated short film

WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best animated feature film

WINNER: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Achievement in cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Achievement in directing

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown, James Mangold

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Best documentary feature film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Best documentary short film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Achievement in film editing

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, David Jancso

Conclave, Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling

Wicked, Myron Kerstein

Best international feature film

I'm Still Here, Brazil

The Girl with the Needle, Denmark

Emilia Pérez, France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany

Flow, Latvia

Original Score

The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Conclave, Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers

Original Song

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight

"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

Achievement in production design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best live action short film

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Achievement in sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Achievement in visual effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

