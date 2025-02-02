Photos: See all the red carpet looks from the 67th Grammy Awards

Celebrating its 67th year, the 2025 Grammy Awards are here! Music's biggest stars will be celebrating at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where Trevor Noah will be hosting for his fifth consecutive year.
This year, the Grammy's are partnering up with MusiCares to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Here are some of tonight's most memorable red carpet looks.
