Elton John says he could not see his own musical because of an eye infection

Elton John said his eyesight is so limited that he could not see the musical performance for which he scored.

He gave a speech Sunday in London, during the opening night of the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, which he scored.

"I haven't been able to come to many of the previews because I've lost my eyesight, so it's hard for me to see it," he said. "But I love to hear it, and boy, it sounded good tonight."

John said in September on social media that he had been dealing with an eye infection since the summer, which resulted in "limited vision in one eye."

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he said.

John, a five-time Grammy winner, said at the time he had been recovering at home and felt good about the progress he was making.

John has faced other recent medical challenges. During his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, an ambitious global run of hundreds of scheduled concerts that was billed as his last tour, he faced various health issues that forced him to reschedule and cut concerts short.

John won an Emmy Award in January, making him among a few artists to be an EGOT winner, meaning he has won Emmy, Grammy, Academy and Tony awards.

