After nearly four decades, MTV News is no more
Mr. President, the world is dying to know. Is it boxers or briefs?
What is it? A memory of better, cooler days for many Gen Xers and Millennials.
What's the big deal? Aside from the fact that time marches on endlessly, the shutdown of MTV News was actually part of larger layoffs at Paramount Global.
What are people saying? Here's what some former hosts had to say
I was a nobody with a love for pop culture and a 1-chip miniDV camera before that place gave me a ticket backstage to the world. Some of my best friends, greatest experiences and most treasured memories were spent there. RIP to MTV News.— Gideon Yago (@gideonyago) May 9, 2023
So long #MTV News, it was a great ride 📺🎸 https://t.co/t4ygMnP4LQ— Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) May 10, 2023
Former host Kurt Loder in a Daily Beast op-ed:
Now that MTV News is gone, taken down by changing media and attendant audience attrition, does that mean the high old times of that vanishing period are unrepeatable history? Do young journos of today have nothing to look forward to? Oh please.
Young people today will never appreciate what MTV News meant in its coverage of three huge Gen X cultural touchstones:— Corey Richardson: @TheCoreyRichardson on Spoutible (@vexedinthecity) May 9, 2023
-The death of Kurt Cobain
-The death of Tupac
-The death of Notorious BIG
Kurt Loder legit grief counseled us through all of that shit.
So, what now?
