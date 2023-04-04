© 2023 WXXI News
NPR Arts & Life

Here's a few of our favorite photos from the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival

By Alanté Serene Millow
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
Burna Boy
Alanté Serene Millow
/
NPR
Burna Boy

The 2023 Dreamville Music Festival brought more than 100,000 fans to Raleigh, N.C., on April 1-2.

The annual event, organized by J. Cole's record label, is held each year in Cole's home state of North Carolina. Since launching in 2018, the Dreamville team says it's become one of the largest music festivals in the state.

This year's performers included Cole, Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, JID and many more.

Take a look at photos from the weekend:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ari Lennox
Alanté Serene Millow / NPR
/
NPR
Ari Lennox
JID
Alanté Serene Millow / NPR
/
NPR
JID
Summer Walker
Alanté Serene Millow / NPR
/
NPR
Summer Walker
Usher
Alanté Serene Millow / NPR
/
NPR
Usher
J. Cole
Alanté Serene Millow / NPR
/
NPR
J. Cole
The crowd dances to the music at the Dreamville Music Festival in Raleigh, N.C.
Alanté Serene Millow / NPR
/
NPR
The crowd dances to the music at the Dreamville Music Festival in Raleigh, N.C.

Alanté Serene Millow