Amber Heard said she has decided to settle Johnny Depp's case against her

Amber Heard said that she plans to settle the defamation case brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard recently had filed an appeal after a Virginia jury mostly sided with Depp in June in the widely-watched case.

"I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," Heard said in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

In June, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages of $5 million (though a cap on punitive damages in Virginia meant that the actual amount was $10.35 million). It also awarded Heard $2 million in a countersuit against Depp.

The defamation case centered around an op-ed from Heard in The Washington Post, which Depp said was false and defamatory.

