Main and Gibbs Streets get a new look

Early Sunday morning local artist Shawn Dunwoody, and about 75 volunteers worked on a unique project.

Together they painted the "composers' crossing," a crosswalk styled to look piano keys.

The creative crosswalk is the brainchild of Roc Growth's Richard Glaser, who said he was inspired after seeing someone post a picture of a piano crosswalk online.

"The only reason why we didn't have it is because someone hadn't yet stood up and said we need something like this here in Rochester. That launched an initiative that involved a collaboration between the city the neighbors in this crosswalk that include the 'Y' (and) the Eastman School," Glaser said.

The idea behind the artwork is to reflect Rochester's vibrant art community and a neighborhood, which is home to Eastman School of Music.

Credit April Franklin

Volunteer John Huber was excited to be a part of the project.

Huber said, "This is something that's permanent. The Jazz fest will be back here next year probably, but this is something thats gonna sit here all year. All the tents and other stuff will be gone."

Dunwoody said there are more art events underway. He invites the community to Martin Luther King Jr park this Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6p.m. to help him repaint the park as part of Playwalk.





