Voters give Cuomo a third term as governor

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has won a third term by beating Republican Marc Molinaro.

The Democrat was seen from the start as the prohibitive favorite in the race, with big advantages in fundraising and name recognition.

He worked throughout the campaign to link Molinaro to President Donald Trump, who is unpopular with many New Yorkers.

Cuomo also touted his administration's work rebuilding airports and bridges and boosting the upstate economy.

The victory gives Cuomo the same number of terms as his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo.

Cuomo has been talked about as a potential 2020 presidential candidate but said he would serve out his entire term if re-elected.

Molinaro is the county executive in Dutchess County.

Cuomo is the 10th New York governor elected to a third term.