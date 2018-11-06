Collins leads in 27th Congressional District, but McMurray wants a recount

There’s been plenty of drama in the closely watched 27th Congressional District race between incumbent Republican Chris Collins and Democrat Nate McMurray. And that drama is continuing with late word from the Democratic challenger, Nate McMurray that he wants a recount.

McMurray had initially conceded the race, but after nearly all the districts were reporting, Collins was ahead by just one percent, or around 3,000 votes.

McMurry released this statement early Wednesday morning:

"After examining the numbers, the margin is 1% and the will of the voters must be heard. We are demanding a recount. Mr. Collins is going to need another set of lawyers.”

Republican incumbent Chris Collins was considered a sure winner — until he was indicted on insider trading charges in August.

He initially suspended his campaign, and GOP leaders looked for ways to get him off the ballot but ultimately couldn't.

McMurray started his challenge with little chance of winning in the Republican-dominated district, but after Collins’ indictment, his campaign took off.

Collins has said that the charges against him are “meritless” and he will be exonerated. His trial date has been scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.