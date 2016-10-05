Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Online Voter Registrations Rise
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Online voter registrations were up last month in New York state.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles automated online system was used by more people than ever in September.
State officials say the DMV website processed more than 140,600 applications, including more than 78,400 applications from first-time voters. DMV sends the registration applications to local boards of elections for review and approval.
New York residents have until Oct. 14 to register to vote in the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.