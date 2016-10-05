Online Voter Registrations Rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Online voter registrations were up last month in New York state.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles automated online system was used by more people than ever in September.

State officials say the DMV website processed more than 140,600 applications, including more than 78,400 applications from first-time voters. DMV sends the registration applications to local boards of elections for review and approval.

New York residents have until Oct. 14 to register to vote in the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.