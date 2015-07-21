Report: More Children In Poverty Now Than During The Recession

A new report on child welfare finds that more U.S. children are living in poverty than before the Great Recession.

In New York State, 23 percent of children are living in poverty, up from 19 percent in 2008. Studies have shown that over half of Rochester children live in poverty.

Carolyn Lee-Davis is a senior policy director with The Children's Agenda in Rochester. She says these grim statistics show why the recent anti-poverty initiative in Rochester is so greatly needed.

“Research really shows that having a lack of income, or really facing economic hardships have long term impacts on families and on children and so we want to look at what the solutions are for that, and put in place work supports, access to child care, transportation solutions, these are things that really work and help families and improve child outcomes.”

The report, released Tuesday from the child advocacy group the Annie E. Casey Foundation, showed some signs of slight improvement, including high school graduation rates at an all-time high and a falling percentage of uninsured children.

Lee-Davis says there are some glimmers of hope in terms of an increase in reading and math levels among young children, but she says there is a long way to go and the recent anti-poverty initiative for Rochester and Monroe County is focused on finding those solutions.