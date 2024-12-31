Are your clothes causing cancer & other ailments? An NYS law might help.

A New York State law that goes into effect in the new year will ban the use of a toxic fabric treatment found to be carcinogenic in clothing. The environmental and health damage of PFAS chemicals is widespread, partly because they show up in numerous products and processes.

They’re called forever chemicals. Polyfluoroalkyl substances -or PFAS - were created for non-stick pans, waterproof clothing, firefighting foam and other uses. But they find their way into the water and soil, and by contact can pose a health hazard. And they stay potent for a long time because they almost never break down.

Kate Donovan is regional environmental health director with the Natural Resources Defense Council. She notes the New York law targets one specific area that causes exposure to the chemical.

“PFAS is used in lots of consumer products, but in particular in clothing for its water repellency, as well as stain resistance and wrinkle-free properties,” Donovan explains. “So, these are the types of clothing, apparel we would see PFAS being used in.”

The law taking effect in January bans the use of PFAS chemicals in clothing. That came after studies showed that long term exposure had a host of negative health effects. New York already has bans on using PFAS in food packaging and firefighting foam. But the threat is even broader.

“We have lot of industrial and commercial processes in the state that use PFAS for their equipment or their machinery,” adds Donovan. “And what happens is these manufacturing and industrial processes release PFAS into wastewater, into air and other discharges that enter into our environment.”

The state has already chronicled extensive contamination by this type of chemical which has thousands of similar formulations. A study by several environmental organizations found millions of gallons of water contaminated with PFAS being dumped or leaching out of landfills and ending up in the Mohawk and Hudson rivers.

Several more bills to further ban PFAS are expected to come up in the 2025 legislative session. They would ban their use in household products, personal care, and cosmetics.

Copyright 2024 WAER