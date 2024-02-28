New York state lawmakers approve 2024 congressional district lines 

The New York State Legislature on Wednesday finalized new congressional lines for the 2024 races, clearing the way for petitioning that started Tuesday for the June primaries.

With little debate, the lines drawn by Democrats, who lead both the Senate and Assembly, were approved, with a handful of Republican minority party lawmakers also voting yes.

The measure passed 115-33 in the Assembly and 45-17 in the Senate.

The vote comes two days after Democrats rejected district lines recommended by a bipartisan redistricting commission.

Republicans accused Democrats of ignoring the state’s constitution, which requires the commission — known as the Independent Redistricting Commission, or IRC — to draw the maps. But Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the constitution also allows lawmakers to alter the maps if they choose to.

“I think that sometimes, even the media forgets that the Legislature still has a role. We don't have to just pass whatever the IRC passed; it doesn't mean that whatever the IRC passed means it's perfect,” said Heastie. “The constitution does leave it with the Legislature to make the final say on lines.”

The revised lines are marginally more favorable to some Democratic incumbents and could present a slightly tougher challenge to some Republican congressmembers who are seeking reelection.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who issued a message of necessity to accelerate the voting, said she intends to expedite her review of the maps before deciding whether to sign the legislation, but she said she won’t be drawn in to the political arguments surrounding the lines.

“As with every bill, I look at it when it's completed, I make my determination,” Hochul said. “And I'm not going to pass judgment on the process thus far. I have heard from a lot of people that it is an improvement from the point of view of one party. I'm not here to weigh in on the political dynamic involved here.”

Legal challenges to the new congressional lines were anticipated, but so far, no Republicans have said they intend to file a lawsuit.