Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: The rise of intimacy choreography
Intimate scenes on stage and in films can be vulnerable and scary for actors to perform. But now, there is an emerging profession that ensures safety, efficiency, and effectiveness when it comes to those intimate moments. Intimacy directors and choreographers are on the rise, in part, due to movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp, in addition to the downfall of former Hollywood heavyweights like Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, and others. On this edition of Need to Know, we learn about the relevance of intimacy choreography and how it’s impacting local productions.