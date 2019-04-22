WATCH: The rise of intimacy choreography

Intimate scenes on stage and in films can be vulnerable and scary for actors to perform. But now, there is an emerging profession that ensures safety, efficiency, and effectiveness when it comes to those intimate moments. Intimacy directors and choreographers are on the rise, in part, due to movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp, in addition to the downfall of former Hollywood heavyweights like Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, and others. On this edition of Need to Know, we learn about the relevance of intimacy choreography and how it’s impacting local productions.