WATCH: How Teen Empowerment is speaking out against violence

A mass shooting outside the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester that took the lives of three young men continues to haunt our community. Since the tragic events of August 19th, 2015, more area teens are using their voices speak out against violence and injustices directly impacting our neighborhoods and our youth. Some of the young people leading that effort are youth organizers with the Center for Teen Empowerment. On this edition of Need to Know, we learn how their stop the violence events among other outreach campaigns are working to change the story of the city’s west side.