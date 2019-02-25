© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: How Art Force 5 uses art to promote equality, inspire creativity, and build community

We are living in a time of great tension in our country. Race, gender, religion, politics, and policing are a handful of the issues challenging modern society. They’re also some of the issues being tackled by the group Art Force 5 founded at Alfred University. Armed with passion and paint, these young people are using art to promote equality, inspire creativity, and build community. On this edition of Need to Know, we learn how their most recent work took them to Atlanta for a special Super Bowl community-building project.

