WATCH: How a single tweet can create art
Artist Nate Larson describes Twitter as a river, ever-changing, never the same twice. It’s from that river that he and fellow artist Marni Shindelman work to identify a significant moment, from a single tweet, that they can bring to life through photographs and immersive installations. The artists have found a unique way to transform data into art and activism. They’re in Rochester for the month of July through a partnership between the George Eastman Museum and the Out Alliance to help area teens create their own photographic projects focused on Rochester.