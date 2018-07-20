WATCH: Rethinking how to help families with autism; diversifying the legal field

The tragic death of a city teen is causing a community to rethink how it assists families with autism. On this edition of Need to Know we learn about the work to bring support and crisis services to those in need.

Also on the show, it’s known as one of the least diverse professions in our nation. We’ll hear about efforts to diversify the local legal field.

And from a distance, her pieces look like landscape paintings. Up close, something else jumps out at you. Don’t miss the work of artist Victoria Connors.