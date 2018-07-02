WATCH: Transforming a neighborhood with arts

Serving an underserved and under-resourced neighborhood through the arts. That’s the intention of a new theater that opened in June 2018 on Joseph Avenue in the City of Rochester. It’s called The Avenue Black Box Theatre. It’s being dubbed the first performing arts venue in the northeast quadrant. The theatre doesn’t intend to only serve, but to also transform a community one block at a time. This edition of Need to Know explores how it will be done.