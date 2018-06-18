Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: This is what we call the puppet show
Renowned and award-winning puppeteers from around the world will be coming to New York from June 14 - June 24 for the inaugural New York State Puppet Festival. It’s all happening in a small, rural town, with a mighty passion for art and a deep desire to expand your perspective of a childhood pastime.