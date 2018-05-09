WATCH: 4th annual Black Author Expo

It started as an effort to unify African American writers throughout the Rochester region. Now, one writer calls it “a movement,” that enables authors of color to connect with the community and encourage young people to turn their thoughts and imaginations into stories. The efforts of the upcoming Rochester Black Author Expo, now in its 4th year, begs the question: how can teaching about black writers impact young people? On this edition of Need to Know we’ll also learn how African American literature is influencing generations of all ages?