WATCH: GOP candidates for Monroe County Family Court judge

When was the last time you looked beyond a yard sign to really get to know the candidates running for a judicial seat in your town, city or county? These happen to be the types of races that, at times, fly under the radar. But, they shouldn’t and the guests on this edition of Need to Know help explain why. Host and producer, Hélène Biandudi Hofer, is joined by the GOP judicial candidates in this year’s Monroe County Family Court race.