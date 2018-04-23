WATCH: Teens offer 'Fresh Perspectives'

© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Published April 23, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
It was renowned cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead who said: “The young, free to act on their initiative, can lead their elders in the direction of the unknown.” How does that happen? Some might say it begins with young people sharing their perspectives on the issues splashed across news headlines. Over at WAYO Radio’s Fresh Perspectives program, the teens driving that show say it also involves celebrating and highlighting their peers while starting a dialogue that impacts their community. We learn all about their work on this edition of Need to Know.

