Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Democratic Monroe Co. Family Court judge candidates; teens speak on issues affecting them
Two candidates in the race for Family Court judge will make history if elected this fall. On this edition of Need to Know we’ll discuss the gap they’re working to fill and why they say it matters.
Also on the show, we’ll learn how a radio program is promoting conversations among young people about the issues that concern them.