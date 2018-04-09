WATCH: Adam Guettel

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News
Published April 9, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist, Adam Guettel, calls it a show that is unabashedly romantic, full of strings, and passionate singing. Well, we have him to thank for all that. It’s the award-winning Broadway hit, “The Light in the Piazza.” In 2005, Guettel won two Tonys for his score for the musical. And now, he’s in Rochester, for the Eastman Opera Theatre’s performance of “The Light in the Piazza” happening this week at Kodak Hall. We recently caught up with Guettel, who also happens to be the grandson of famed American composer Richard Rodgers.

