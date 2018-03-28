Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Shakespeare as an intervention for at-risk youth
This week a group of Rochester teens will perform a version of Shakespeare’s "Macbeth". But, this is not your typical "Macbeth" played by your typical actors. Many of the young people involved in the play are also involved in the juvenile justice system. Their co-actors? Members of law enforcement, teachers, therapists and community advocates. It’s all run through a program called Shakespeare from the Streets out of Hillside’s Reinvesting in Youth program. On this edition of Need to Know, we learn how the program is used as an intervention for at-risk teens.