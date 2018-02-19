WATCH: Eddie Money in his own words

This week rock star Eddie Money launched the world premiere of his own musical in Rochester. It’s called “Two Tickets to Paradise: The Eddie Money Musical,” which features the famed “Money Man” himself. The star whose recording career spanned from the late ‘60s through the ‘80s recently stopped by the Need to Know studio. He explained why it was important to share his story - the good, the bad and the near-death – through the medium of a musical for all to see.