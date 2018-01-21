WATCH: Your crash course on cryptocurrency

Kodak made news when the former photo giant announced it will launch its own Bitcoin-like currency later this month called “Kodak Coin.” Kodak joins the cryptocurrency craze at a time when all eyes are on the market leader, Bitcoin. The digital currency saw a surge in 2017 yet some investors and researchers question its viability long-term and whether the “Bitcoin bubble” as some call it will soon pop. RIT’s Josephine Wolff (Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Computing Security) and Bitcoin NYS Founder Gary Palmer Jr., weigh in on this segment of Need to Know.