Coming up on NTK: Support professionals feel underpaid and undervalued

Coming up on Need to Know, their role is crucial in supporting individuals with disabilities, but their profession is seeing high turnover rates and unfilled vacancies. Why direct support professionals are being called underpaid and undervalued and what’s being done to change that.

Also on the show – turning adaptive sports for individuals with disabilities into family adventures. The new way to think about and participate in inclusive activities.

Need to Know is Thursday at 8 p.m. on WXXI.