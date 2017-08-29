© 2021 WXXI News
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Coming up on NTK: Support professionals feel underpaid and undervalued

WXXI News
Published August 29, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT

Coming up on Need to Know, their role is crucial in supporting individuals with disabilities, but their profession is seeing high turnover rates and unfilled vacancies. Why direct support professionals are being called underpaid and undervalued and what’s being done to change that.

Also on the show – turning adaptive sports for individuals with disabilities into family adventures.  The new way to think about and participate in inclusive activities.

Need to Know is Thursday at 8 p.m. on WXXI.

 

