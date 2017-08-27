WATCH: Why they’re running: The “new” faces running for ROC City School Board

Improving the education of kids isn’t just about academics. In the City of Rochester it’s also about issues of equity, cultural competency, poverty, communication and parental engagement. Rochester City School students interviewed for previous Need to Know segments have shared big dreams of not only excelling but also making a positive imprint on their community. So what ideas exist to help more students with similar stories and how does that happen in a district that maintains low academic standing and graduation rates along with many other challenges? On this edition of Need to Know, some of the “new” faces running in the Democratic Primary for Rochester City School Board help answer that question and address those issues.