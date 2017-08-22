© 2021 WXXI News
Coming up on NTK: ROC School Board Candidates; seniors and teens bond through letters

WXXI News
Published August 22, 2017 at 2:31 PM EDT
NEW_NTK_Logo_Color_2014.jpg

Coming up this week on Need to Know, meet the fresh and familiar faces seeking seats on the Rochester school board.  Hear what some candidates say they can bring to the table to help change schools and the lives of the students who attend them.

Also, learn how seniors and teens facing many challenges are developing a unique bond through old-school letter writing.

Need to Know airs Thursday night at 8 on WXXI-TV.

