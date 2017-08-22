Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Coming up on NTK: ROC School Board Candidates; seniors and teens bond through letters
Coming up this week on Need to Know, meet the fresh and familiar faces seeking seats on the Rochester school board. Hear what some candidates say they can bring to the table to help change schools and the lives of the students who attend them.
Also, learn how seniors and teens facing many challenges are developing a unique bond through old-school letter writing.
