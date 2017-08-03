WATCH: Joe Morelle; getting kids out to play; Lori Thomas away from the campaign

On this edition of Need to Know, Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle stops by the WXXI Studios to weigh in on the state of the White House, ethics reform in Albany and the race for Rochester mayor.

Also on the show, it’s pivotal for healthy brain development and it’s a key weapon to help fight obesity in youth. By why aren’t more kids in our region doing it? We’ll examine the State of Play.

And we’re taking a break from the mayoral campaign trail and transitioning to…the nature trail to learn about the person behind the politician.